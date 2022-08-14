Big brother Naija Housemate, Ilebaye has been evicted from the show.

She becomes the third housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

Recall that week 3 Head of House, Adekunl nominated five level 2 Housemates for possible eviction on Sunday.

In his diary session, Adekunle confirmed the five names nominated for possible eviction to Big Brother. They are Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy.

Phyna and Khalid were nominated for possible eviction for the second consecutive week.

Big Brother asked Adekunle for a valid reason which he duly gave. He said those housemates are the strongest contenders in the house and a huge threat to his team’s emergence as the winner of the show.

Khalid was nominated because he was a strong contender during the Head of House game for the second consecutive week.

Phyna has grown in popularity as Adekunle and his fellow housemates consider her a huge threat.

She is also a strong contender as her strong voice, hype skills, and amusing personality has been a huge boost for level 2 house during the weekly wager presentation.

Ilebaye was nominated because Adekunle felt his housemates had bad remarks about her, she is obviously a threat to their win.

Groovy, another strong contender was also nominated.

RELATED NEWS