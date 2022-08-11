.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, yesterday, buried late Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers, who were killed when terrorists ambushed the Guards during a patrol to locate the terrorists hideout in Bwari area of the FCT.

Until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with the 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks, Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja respectively.

Spokesman of Guards Brigade, Captain Anebi Abakpa, in a statement, said: “Guards Brigade Nigerian Army and the entire barracks community were on August 11, 2022 thrown into a state of mourning as the remains of Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers, who recently paid the supreme price during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

“While reading the funeral oration of the deceased officer and soldiers, the Commanding Officer of 7 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Salim Hassan, and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Joshuah Kolowale Adisa, described the late captain and soldiers as thoroughbred infantrymen, who were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

“They asked God to console the families left behind, stressing that while the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourn, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the Lord till the resurrection morning.

“High point of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen James Alilu Ataguba, to the next of kins of the deceased personnel and lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes.

“There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes farewell.

“The burial process started with Christian wake keep and funeral service in honour of the fallen heroes at St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before the final interment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

“The solemn ceremony was witnessed by senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Commanding Officers, Staff Officers of the Brigade, Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya, as well as family members and the barracks community.”

