Apple Inc is set to unveil iPhone 14 at a yet-to-be announced date with mind blowing features.

Some of the new features in the iPhone 14 model range is likely to have the most recent chipset, which would be the A 16 or the A 16 Bionic. The iPhone 14 family is rumored to include support for 5G networks and may possibly boast an updated version of the 3D touch feature.

As stated on SNBC13 website, https://snbc13.com/apple-event-date-apple-iphone-14-expected-release-date-price-features/ , Apple Representative, Jeff Williams noted that the iPhone 14’s battery may also be the source of improvements, as the capacity may increase as newer models get thicker.

An analyst at TF International Securities named Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a “great track record for Apple information,” said improvements are also expected to be made on the camera front. Specifically, a 48-megapixel main camera that is capable of recording in 8K video is anticipated.

Indeed, if historical patterns are any indication, the month of September is typically the one in which Apple makes an announcement regarding the release of a new iPhone.

The previous model, which was designated as the iPhone 13, was made available to the public for the first time on Friday, 24th September 2021. However, it was introduced as a new model on Tuesday, September 14.

There are many rumors surrounding the new iPhone, as there are before every potential event that Apple hosts. Will it have a battery that can charge more quickly, a front-facing camera that is of higher quality, or a new A 16 chipset? SNBC13 has reached out to Apple for a comment and has compiled the most recent information from the sources that are considered to have the most credibility.

While the date for the official launch will be announced soon, iPhone enthusiasts can anticipate that it will be presented at the following Apple event.

Apple is notorious for delaying the announcement of their launch dates until the very last minute. There will be an event, but it has been speculated that it will take place either on Tuesday, September 6 or on Tuesday, September 13.

There are persistent rumors circulating that the new iPhone range will be priced higher than its predecessors, which brings up an important question.

Ming-Chi Kuo, whom Forbes also cites, tweeted in response to Hon Hai Technology Group that he believed there would be a price increase of 15 per cent and that he believed the increase would take effect soon.

“One of the companies that has benefited from the increased average selling price of iPhone 14 series is Hon Hai/Foxconn.

“I estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 series would rise by approximately 15 per cent (compared to the ASP of the iPhone 13 series) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) as a result of two price hikes for the iPhone 14 Pro as well as a higher shipment proportion,” he said.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS