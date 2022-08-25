Former All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant for Ika North East in Delta State, Mr. Promise Ogumu has described the combination of All Progressive Congress APC governorship candidate in Delta State Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi as the best for the development of Delta State.

Ogumu said this while speaking with newsmen during an Interactive session with youths in Umunede Ika North East local government of Delta State.

According to Ogumu, It has become important for Deltans to see the need to support Agege and Osanebi ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta based on the development of our dear state.

“Delta is our state and we must do all we can to make sure there is development in all parts of the state.

“Looking at the various governorship candidates and their running mates, Agege and Osanebi are the people with intimidating track records.

“They are capable of giving Deltans the needed development irrespective of the ethnicity”.

Ogumu also explained that Agege and Osanebi are familiar with the pains of the People as a result of their past antecedents.

The former House of Assembly Aspirant, therefore, urged Delta youths to support the Agege and Osanebi combination for the total development of the State.

“We are excited because one of our own is the running mate to our governorship candidate.

Osanebi over the years has contributed to the growth of youths in Delta State and that is why he is known as the “Empowerment Master”.

He is a youth and he knows the needs of the youths and how to tackle the challenges facing the youths.

“Countless numbers of youths have benefited from Osanebi’s kind gesture and that was why we were excited when Agege picked him as running mate.

“As youths, we must come together irrespective of our tribes without sentiment and support Agege and Osanebi for the betterment of our dear state .” he said.

