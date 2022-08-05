.

Five people lost their lives in different accidents in Ogun, Akwa-Ibom and Anambra States with about 36 people sustaining injuries.

One person died and 21 others sustained injuries in an early morning accident, yesterday, involving a luxury bus and a truck at Nipco filling station, Mowe, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar, explained that the accident occurred at about 5.35 a.m.

The sector commander stated that the accident was caused by speed on the part of the truck driver, who lost control and rammed into the stationary bus. He noted that the two vehicles had no registration numbers.

He said: “The truck driver rammed into the stationary bus and killed the driver of the bus who was under the bus trying to rectify some faults discovered on the vehicle.

“The bus was going outward Lagos to the Eastern part of the country before it developed a fault.”

The FRSC boss stated that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe and the deceased deposited at the same hospital morgue.

2 die, 10 injured in A’Ibom auto crash

In a related development, two persons died and 10 others were injured in a fatal road crash in Akwa Ibom on Sunday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Matthew Olonisaye, who disclosed in Uyo, yesterday, said the crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and a Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) on Abak-Ikot Abasi Road by Oku-Abak in Akwa Ibom State.

“It was discovered that the crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and a Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE), all with 18 occupants, out of which 10 got injured while two died in the process.

He said the accident resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

“According to an eye witness, the victims were immediately taken to a nearby clinic, while the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic,” Olonisaye said.

Road crash claims 2 in Anambra

Also on Sunday, two people died in a road accident when a commercial Toyota Hiace bus rammed into a stationary truck beside the Police CID Annex on Onitsha-Awka Expressway.

The Anambra Command of Federal Road Safety Corps in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs Margaret Onabe, said the accident involved a truck with number plate FKJ 22 and a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate GDD 68 ZP, occurred at about 8:45 p.m.

The FRSC statement said: “Probable causes of the crash were road obstruction and excessive speed.

“According to an eyewitness report, the truck developed a fault and was abandoned by the truck driver after placing caution signs at the front and rear of the vehicle.

“The bus driver, who was on speed rammed into the truck from the rear and crashed.”

It said while 12 people, compromising eight men and four women were involved in the crash, two were killed and five others sustained injuries.

