By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

VICE-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday, assured Nigerians that when elected, the Bola Tinubu administration would be just, fair and inclusive to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, religious and political affiliations.

Senator Shettima said this at the one-year memorial service for Dr Emmanuel Abiodun, father of the governor of Ogun State, held at the St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area in Ogun State.

His words: “We need to build a new nation because the hope of the black man is on Nigeria. The onus is on us to secure the future of our children yet unborn.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to be just and fair to all. We are going to be all-inclusive because no society can thrive on injustice. Ours will be an all-encompassing, all-embracing government.

“We will build a country of our dreams where people are judged by their character irrespective of their political affiliations, religious persuasions, sectional or tribal ground.”

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun called on Nigerians to continue praying to God to see the nation through this difficult and trying time.

Abiodun said: “I want to ask that we continue to pray that God Almighty see us through this time. These are really difficult times in the history of the nation called Nigeria. We are seeing things that we have never seen before. I don’t have any doubt that we are passing events and in no time, God will see us through. We are the people God has treated wonderfully and He fortified us with lots of endurance and by his grace, we will rise to the top.”

