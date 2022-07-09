Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Terrorists have  killed  four villagers and abducted 15 others in Iburu village under Kufana district of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr.Daniel Garba, a community leader in Kufana, said the terrorists raided the  community in the night

“They  stormed the community at night and killed three people while the fourth person was killed on his way to offer assistance. So far, they  kidnapped 15 of our people,” he said.
” We are not happy with the attacks being carried out by bandits around the area.”
” The government and security agencies operating in the  area are doing their best  towards tackling insecurity in the area,” he said.

