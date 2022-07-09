By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have killed four villagers and abducted 15 others in Iburu village under Kufana district of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr.Daniel Garba, a community leader in Kufana, said the terrorists raided the community in the night

“They stormed the community at night and killed three people while the fourth person was killed on his way to offer assistance. So far, they kidnapped 15 of our people,” he said.

” We are not happy with the attacks being carried out by bandits around the area.”

” The government and security agencies operating in the area are doing their best towards tackling insecurity in the area,” he said.