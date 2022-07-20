Bank to appear on the front of shirt until end of 2026/27 season

Partnership covers both LFC and LFC Women

Liverpool Football Club, Liverpool Football Club Women and Standard Chartered Bank are pleased to announce a four-year extension to their main sponsor agreement, taking the Bank’s partnership with the Club through to the end of the 2026/27 season, including improved investment in LFC Women.

The Bank first signed up as the Club’s main sponsor in July 2010, making the partnership one of the longest in the Premier League, and has been at a time in which Liverpool FC has enjoyed tremendous success.

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered, said: “When we partnered with Liverpool FC in 2010, we could not have imagined the success of both the sponsorship and of the Club. With more than 770 million Liverpool FC followers across the world – many in Standard Chartered’s markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East – the Club brings excitement and joy to so many of our colleagues, clients and their communities, and we’re proud to continue to be associated with them.

“We’re also excited to be able to recommit and increase our investment with Liverpool FC Women, who had a fantastic 2021/22 season, and have now been promoted back to the Women’s Super League. We look forward to seeing their continued success, and partnering with them to support the Bank’s Futuremakers initiative and our commitment to lifting participation by unleashing the potential of women in our markets.”

Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Liverpool Football Club, said: “This is a hugely significant partnership for LFC and I could not be prouder to confirm a four-year extension to our already long and successful partnership with Standard Chartered. We have been on an incredible journey together and Standard Chartered’s support has been a key driver in our most recent successes, both on and off the pitch, with their loyalty and commitment to Liverpool Football Club.

“Our partnership has been able to thrive because of our shared values and we look forward to continuing to work together to help and support our communities and supporters around the world.”

For a decade, Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC have used their partnership to support a number of the Bank’s global sustainability and community investment programmes, including Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, which focuses on empowering young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to learn, earn and grow.

Since 2019, Futuremakers has raised over USD 64 million and reached over 670,000 young people, mainly girls and women, supporting them with education, employability and entrepreneurship skills. The Bank aims to raise USD 75 million by the end of 2023 and, with the support of LFC, to raise aspirations of young people across its markets.