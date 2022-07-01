By Vincent Ujumadu



Awka — THE Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has abolished revenue collection in the state by proxy.



The abolition is part of the government’s decision to commence implementation of a new tax and levy regime in all markets, roads and parks as from July 1, 2022.



Under the new arrangement, all taxes and levies paid in the state would receive digital identification, just as commercial vehicle operators who make daily payments would not be charged to pay again in any public park.



Also, five percent of the revenue generated by any union would be given to them to manage the respective business places.



Governor Soludo’s decision was disclosed during a one day town hall meeting he held with transport and market union executive members in Anambra State.



He said that henceforth, public parks owned by the government will be directly managed by government and directed that caretaker committee members in Anambra markets were forbidden from collecting revenue on behalf of government.



The governor warned those posing as government revenue collectors in any part of the state to desist forthwith or face the full weight of the law, adding that his administration was making frantic efforts to stop leakages of government revenue which, he regretted, were ending up in private pockets.



Soludo, who described Anambra as an alpha state, expressed optimism that in line with his campaign promises, the state would be peaceful, liveable and prosperous.



According to him, Anambra would ideally be a reference point in all ramifications as one of the developed states within the federation.



He explained that the new tax regime had become imperative as the era of revenue generation since the sale of crude oil was gradually phasing out.



The governor observed that since February this year, no remittance had been done from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC, into the Federation Account as money accruable from the sale of crude oil, adding that revenue from oil is gradually dwindling.



He pleaded with those who would be affected by the new system to consider the larger picture of making Anambra succeed for the greater good of the people, assuring that he would quickly provide alternatives for them.