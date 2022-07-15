.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Soldiers have reportedly arrested a National Union of Road Transport Workers chieftain in Osogbo, Oyewale Kazeem, an APC supporter.

It was gathered that some hoodlums attacked the Old Garage, where the Kazeem is the Chairman and were resisted by his boys leading to a free for all.

Soldiers who were parading round the area at the time were said to have moved in and arrested the hoodlums, including the park boss.

They, hoodlums, were said to have been handed over to the police at the command headquarters in Osogbo.

When contacted, the DIG in charge of election, Johnson Kokumo said some arrest were made but did not confirm if Kazeem was arrested.

“Yes, some arrest were made and the arrested suspects are still in police custody”, he said