By Babajide Komolafe

Sigma Pensions said it has achieved capitalisation of N5.5 billion at the end of December 2021, and thus surpassed the N5 billion minimum operating capital requirement set by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

In a statement announcing this feat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dave Uduanu, speaking on his firm’s performance and recapitalisation said: “Last year was a good year for the company. We were able to recapitalise the company from internally generated resources. We didn’t raise money from the public.

“Our earnings grew and our revenue grew as well. Furthermore, our assets under management (AUM) grew between 13 to 15 percent, which is strikingly above the industry average.”

He noted that Sigma Pensions has had an outstanding track record of delivering competitive returns in all the various classes of funds.

He added: “One of the advantages of choosing Sigma Pensions is that we are one of the better performing managers in the market. Last year, five of our public funds were ranked among the top five in the industry, which is good – meaning that you get good returns on investment.

“We also have very good customer service. We are proactive, as we have deployed very good technology solutions to allow our customers to have seamless access to our services. So, on the balance, we are one of the top PFAs in terms of the key parameters of investment returns, customer service, and technology savviness. Also, we have a young and energetic workforce.”