By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said the party is not crisis.

Onuesoke, who dismissed claims of disunity in the party during his visit to PDP Headquarters, Abuja, said: ”The PDP family is becoming more united than as it was. It is working in one accord.”

Onuesoke said he was amazed to read media reports alleging a split among PDP leaders.

His words: “There is nothing like a split in PDP. It is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition party. They have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and all-embracing election process for the good of their members. These are people spreading baseless information.

“I did not see any crack in PDP. The structures of the party from the ward, state, region, zonal and national levels are very intact. I suspected that the rumour about division in PDP must have been engineered by the opposition to frustrate the party and gain cheap political points.

“Those trying to insinuate that there is disaffection among our leaders will be disappointed because the party will come out stronger in the 2023 general elections.

“What is happening in PDP is a sign of true democracy where members are allowed to compete and express their minds without hindrances. The forces claiming there is crisis would be disappointed. ”