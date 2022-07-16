By Dapo Akinrefon

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Saturday, expressed confidence of winning the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

Speaking after casting his vote at Ward 2 Polling Unit 009, Sagba/Abogunde in Ede North Local Government Area of the state, the PDP candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for improving on the electoral process.

Asked about INEC’s performance so far, Adeleke said: “It is fantastic. I think INEC has improved. They can do better but they have improved and I must give them credit.”

When asked if he has heard of any case of vote buying, he replied: “It is still early. I have not heard of any case and we hope nothing like that happens because we want this election to be a point of contact for 2023. The world is watching and this election is going to be a test case. So, let Osun people decide who they want.

“We met with INEC and they assured us that this election will not be like that of Ekiti. They promised that this election is going to be.” transparent, peaceful, free and fair.

He, however, expressed confidence that he will emerge the winner of the election.

He said: “I am not afraid, I am confident of winning the election.”