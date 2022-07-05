.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

FORMER National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, received former Political Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Ojo Asein, back to the party, where he called for unity to retain the presidency in 2023 and reclaim the state in 2024 governorship election.

Besides, Oshiomhole used the occasion to laud the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party and commended the APC governors from the northern region and President Muhammadu Buhari, who agreed that the presidency should return to southern Nigeria.

Speaking at a rally in Sabongida-Ora, the headquarters of Owan West LGA, he said: “We are here to receive and reallocate a very beautiful room in our political family house to my son, Ojo Asein, and several others who have come with him.”

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on its innovations in checking rigging of election and urged the people to ensure they register and get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

He said: “The wealth of a leader is that your word must be your bond. I want to assure you that we will be back again and we will continue from where we stopped and Edo will prosper. United we will win, we are united now, they are divided.

“Just few weeks back, I saw some people who said we are battle tested and we are not battle weary and then few weeks later, they said we need peace after the way the APC defeated them in Ekiti and we will do the same in Osun.”

On his senatorial ambition, Oshiomhole said: “We want to go there with new ideas so that our country can work because when you are the only one who has food to eat, those who are hungry will convert you to their food.

“So, it is a matter of common sense to rebrand, to re-budget, to ensure that what we do, we do it not because of ourselves but because of the vast majority of the poor Nigerians.”