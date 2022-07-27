.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Monday, assembled partners, experts and stakeholders to develop communication strategy on humanitarian crises in the country.

Speaking at the communications Consultative Forum in Abuja, the minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, encouraged all participants to share and discuss openly and make contributions that will enable them develop an ideal communications strategy that will work.

She explained that the Consultative Forum was put together to provide a veritable platform for the ministry to engage with stakeholders, partners and communications experts for the purpose of sharing knowledge and expertise.

“This is with a view to strengthening the communications activities of the Ministry and all humanitarian actors in Nigeria,”she said.

Açcording to Farouq,”Humanitarian crisis, disasters and social issues are complex in nature so also communicating these complexities to multiple players and the public requires the adoption of a coherent, cohesive and coordinated approach. “

She explained that,”This approach requires communication solutions that provide information, advisories and guidance across a broad range of issues to all groups, partners, stakeholders, people of concern and publics within the mandate of the Ministry, the Agencies under its supervision and other stakeholders.”

“This is why the ministry continues to work assiduously to ensure our communications activities go beyond duty – bound approaches to more intentional and intrinsic connections with all stakeholders, partners and the public with the aim of increasing the Ministry’s visibility and awareness margin thus leading to effective implementation of the Ministry’s mandate at all levels,”she further explained.

The minister said,” Today’s Communications Consultative Forum is expected to further support the ministry to achieve this.”

Recalling that the ministry was established by President Mohammadu Buhari on the 21st of August,2019 “in recognition of the need to harmonize, synergize, institutionalize as well as provide coordination of all government’s humanitarian response and social intervention programmes”,she noted that:”Specifically, the ministry was mandated to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions; while ensuring strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response. It is also charged with the responsibility of managing the formulation and implementation of fair focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.”

“Since inception the ministry has carried out its mandate effectively and efficiently with the cooperation and partnerships of relevant government MDA’s, CSOS, UN Agencies and other partners and stakeholders.

“The ministry has also enjoyed good relationships with the media who have played a critical role in communicating the programmes, interventions and activities of the ministry,” the minister said.

She said the ministry has “remained resolute and focused on providing prompt relief to victims of humanitarian crisis and disasters as well as implementing the National Social Investment Programme with the aim of ensuring that poor and vulnerable Nigerians are able to live better and more inclusive lives.”

“While carrying out our mandate, we are aware of the important role of effective communications in ensuring the tremendous work being done is properly communicated to the public.

“This is why we have put in a lot of effort to ensure all programmes, activities and interventions of the Ministry are well communicated across print, electronic and online media,”the minister further said.

Farouq said,”In view of the important nature of the mandate of the Ministry as the arm of Government that is directly involved in the socio-economic well- being of millions of Nigerians, the need to continually deploy effective communication strategies and scale such engagements cannot be overemphasized.”

“This will ensure that the impact of the Ministry’s interventions in the lives of those who receive them are properly projected and communicated through consistent interface and connection with Nigerians. It also provides opportunity for feedback that is valuable in improving the programmes and interventions.

“It is with a view to improve communications to ensure better understanding of the Ministry and is mandate that this Consultative Forum has been organized.

“We have at this forum today media and communications experts who will share from their wealth of experience over the next 2 days. Participants have been drawn partner MDAs and organizations, CSOS, Security Agencies and other stakeholder who are all actors in Nigeria’s humanitarian space,”she said.

Açcording to the minister,”The inter-relationship between all the aforementioned, has created a need to develop strong and lasting working relationships to share ideas and find solutions.

” Hence the vision to set up communication strategies to better communicate the programmes and interventions of the ministry and the role of partners and stakeholders in executing the goals and objectives of providing immediate relief and durable solutions for those affected by humanitarian crisis, while meeting the needs of the target beneficiaries of all the intervention programmes.”

“The theme ‘Building Effective Communication Strategies and Competencies through Partnerships in the Humanitarian Space’ has been carefully chosen and it reflects the commitment of the Ministry to ensure that it works with relevant partners and stakeholders to build the capacity and competence for effective and excellent communication,”she said.

She explained that,”The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the Ministry and Stakeholders, improve inter agency communication, public communications and public relations, build a culture of teamwork and trust among key stakeholders while fostering greater understanding of roles and functions, and the deployment of such in leveraging or supporting collective or individual communication solutions.”

She said,” Discussions and ideas from this forum are expected to form the foundation of information and experience sharing that will lead to the development of a communication strategy that will serve as a guide for effective communication for the Ministry and all actors in the Humanitarian space in Nigeria.”

“The communication strategy to be developed is not intended to duplicate or replace any Partner/Stakeholders existing communication, media or advocacy activities or tamper with their brand identity.

“Rather it will identify strategic ways that joint communications can help each achieve their vision and the community achieve their collective vision and goals.

“Ultimately, it will ensure excellent communications fueled by good intra-organizational and inter-organizational communication and connection.

“Increase shared communication for greater mileage and impact while also allowing seamless and efficient information sharing while streamlining messaging especially in the wake of disasters or humanitarian crisis and responses,”she further explained.