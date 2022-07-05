By Efe Onodjae

Official of Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Okoya Morufu Olawale, has on Sunday stabbed a 27-year-old Adelakun Quam in Lagos Island.

It was reported that Adelakun Quam went to see a friend of his father nicknamed LAGO. LAGO who was celebrating his father’s remembrance invited the officials of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) to secure the entrance of the building where the occasion was held.

Speaking with LAGO “I invited the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) not just to secure the vicinity but also to prevent uninvited guests from entering the event because it was strictly by invitation.

“I was in the building when the incident happened, I heard a loud noise outside and I felt it was an accident that happened but when I came outside I discovered that Quam was stabbed, he said.

“We rushed him to a nearby chemist and it was beyond their health facilities and we immediately took him to Lagos Island general hospital, Odan where his currently receiving treatment.”

When Vanguard Metro arrived at Lagos Island general hospital, where the victim is receiving treatment the Doctor confirmed that when he was rushed in, he was seriously bleeding.

According to the Doctor “we left all patient and took him to the emergency room and we gave him a tablet to subdue the pain and we plasted the eyes but we are going to run a scan on his eyes” she said.

The sister of the victim, Adelakun Iswat confirmed that when the ugly incident happened they reported it to Adeniji Central Police Station, located in Lagos Island but the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) official had since been on the run.

When Officer Ibrahim, in charge of Adeniji Police station was called by the Vanguard, he confirmed that the head of Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) was informed of the incident and he promised to provide the suspect as soon as he can.