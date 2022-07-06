By Kingsley Omonobi

Suspected terrorists who attacked and freed over 600 inmates of Kuje Prisons on Tuesday night, allegedly searched for DCP Abba Kyari but could not break into the wall fortified part of the Prison where he is being detained.

An intelligence source said that after ensuring that the 64 terrorists were released, a group of the terrorists went about searching from cell to cell among those who decided to stay, asking where is Abba Kyari, where is Abba Kyari?

When they got information as to the location of the Supercop’s detention place, they made for the place but unknown to them, extra-fortification had taken place and his cell was close to the main gate which they (terrorists) could not penetrate.

After some attempts and seeing they will not succeed, the terrorists took to their heels.