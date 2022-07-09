Dariye

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State, Dr. Elkanah Garang has called on all relevant authorities responsible for the release of some Nigerians recently pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure their immediate release as pronounced by the President.

He spoke on the heels of the Tuesday night attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja which led to the escape of hundreds of inmates.

Dr. Garang lamented that almost three months after a state pardon was granted to some Nigerians including a former governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye, the former governor and others are still in jail at Kuje.

The APC stalwart who aspired for the Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency seat in the recently conducted APC primary election said the continuous incarceration of those pardoned amounted to thwarting the President’s directive.”

He relied on the view of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Garba Pwul who noted that Dariye’s release from prison “shouldn’t have delayed for more than 24 hours after a pardon was pronounced by the President, the President being the highest constitutional authority in the country, no other interest or authority can surpass a Presidential order, especially one such as this pardon that is backed by a resolution of the National Council of State.”

He, therefore, asked that “Dariye and others pardoned, having survived the invasion should not be subjected to further trauma but be released to recuperate from the shock they witnessed at the correctional centre”

Garang stressed that any further delay in releasing the freed persons amounts to insubordination on the parts of those who ought to have facilitated their freedom.