By Dayo Johnson

PRESIDENT of the Eze Ndi Igbo in Diaspora, Dr. Boniface Ibekwe, has said that the worsening security crisis in the country was disturbing and has assumed a dangerous dimension.

Ibekwe also said that urgent measures were needed to deescalate the growing tension occasioned by insecurity and the downturn of the nation’s economy.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo State, during the installation of 20 traditional Igbo chiefs by Asiwaju Ndi Igbo in Ondo State, Ezeorji Umenweke, the Igbo leader said: “The current situation of things in the country is disturbing. Our security situation is not only disturbing but now assuming a dangerous dimension.

“Insecurity has been the major problem we are facing now in Nigeria and we are praying that the leader coming will be able to surmount this insecurity problem. I believe that God will proffer a solution to that through the person that will be elected.

“My advice is that our people must get ready and get their PVCs so that they can be able to exercise their franchise by electing the leader of their choice.”

Earlier, Mr Umenweke said that politicians should always have those who gave the mandate to lead at heart.

He said: “Politicians should consider the masses who gave them their mandate. They got there with the votes of the electorate and they should in turn heed to their cries.”