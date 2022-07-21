•Says 7 dead, 5 missing, 3 arrested,

2 hospitalized



By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA — The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, yesterday revealed that apart from seven wedding guests who were shot dead by Ebubeagu militia at Otulu, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday, five others are still missing, while two persons are hospitalized due to bullet injuries.



According to a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and other principal officers of the group, three persons were arrested by the Ebubeagu militia.



The group accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of the state of destroying innocent lives, adding that 90% of those killed, maimed, or arrested in the state were innocent and defenseless citizens of Nigeria.



Part of the statement read: “Following a further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the massacre and wounding of 14 marriage reception returnees from Otulu Community in Oru West Local Government Area in Imo State, shot at close range and massacred or wounded at the Ishieke Junction in neighboring Awomama in Oru East Local Government Area of the State, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), Nigeria’s leading research and investigative human rights and democracy advocacy Organization, having earlier spoken based on preliminary findings at its disposal; hereby wishes to give full details into the animalistic and cruel barbarous act as follows:

“That the mass shooting and tragic incident lasted up to 1 am and above into next day being Monday, 18th July 2022 and in the morning of the same day. The President General and others organized a search party which included an Army patrol team, a Divisional Police Officer and others.



“That after arriving at the scene, seven dead bodies were recovered and on further traces, five others had gone missing, two terminally shot and injured and later hospitalized and three others arrested and taken to Ebubeagu Militia (Imo State Security Service) at their local headquarters at Omuma (Gov Hope Uzodimma’s hometown/headquarters of the Oru West Local Government Area).



“The names of the seven recovered dead victims/indigenes of Otulu Community in Oru West killed by Nigerian Army-allied/trained Ebubeagu Government Militia are Late citizens Chigozie Obinwa, Chikere Anyadioha, Ifechi Ekesinachi, and Emeka Ekesinachi (two blood brothers), Aboy Ihegboro, Chijindu, and Ozioma; with five persons still missing.



“The names of the terminally shot and injured but later hospitalized victims are Citizens Thank-God Iheukwumere and Oluebube Agbor, while those arrested by the Imo State Government killer outfit are Citizens Uchenna Orjiribeka, Chidoo Ekesinachi, and Nnamdi Ekesinachi.



“That following the mass shooting and massacre, the Otulu community and neighboring towns got boiled leading to skeletal protests on Monday and full-blown protests on Tuesday, 19th July 2022.”