By Juliet Ebirim

It was a night of music, fun and excitement when iconic Nigerian music duo, Peter & Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-Square, gave a thrilling performance at their recently held Trace Live concert.

The concert which held at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, July 7th 2022, saw the pair wow the audience with an amazing performance.

Trace Tv made sure no stone was left unturned as they broadcasted live across their four channels; Trace Naija, Trace Mziki, Trace Jama and Trace Africa, as over 1.5million viewers tuned in to watch across Africa. The live show also had over three million impressions on social media and three thousand people watched on Twitter live.

Peter and Paul gave the audience an experience of a lifetime as they performed with their four-man band, while both brothers backed up their vocals interchangeably.

A pleasantly surprising twist was when Peter challenged Paul to an instrumental battle, to reveal the better instrumentalist between them.



PSquare took the audience through a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they performed songs like; Roll It, No one like you, Alingo, Onyinye, Do Me, Busy Body, Ifunanya, Chop my money, Omoge mi, Bring it on, Forever, Say your love, Possibility and Testimony to mention a few.

Their performance which was scheduled for one hour thirty minutes, eventually lasted about three hours of dishing out hits after hits.

Recall that the twin brothers who parted ways in 2015 recently reconciled after five years of doing music individually. “PSquare never really left. During our separation, Paul held the name up and was still performing and doing songs as PSquare, likewise myself. Let any other artiste try what we did and see what would happen to them”. Peter said during the performance.

The Busy Body crooners also hinted that they will be dropping two singles concurrently soon. They also promised fans a shutdown concert coming up later in the year.