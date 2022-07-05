Edo Assembly

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State House of Assembly has passed the bill for a law to ensure full integration of persons with disabilities into the society.

Besides, it also passed the Local Government autonomy bill, initiated by the National Assembly for the consideration of the other 36 state assemblies.

During plenary the Edo Assembly while considering the fifth alteration of forty four Bill transmission of the Constitution of the Federal of Nigeria, dissolved into the Committee and dissected each altered part of the Bill and arrived at a unanimous decision to pass the amendment Bill.

The Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun, thereafter, requested that clean copies of the Resolution on local government autonomy be sent to relevant agencies.

On the disability legislation, the bill also sought to establish Edo State Commission for Persons with Disabilities and vest it with responsibilities for their education, healthcare, the protection of socio-economic, culture, civil and political rights.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Rules, Business and government house on the bill for a law to ensure full integration of persons with disabilities into the society earlier presented by the Majority leader of the House, Henry Okhuarobo who is the member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency.

The House at the committee of a whole considered the seven findings and one point recommendation of the bill clause by clause without any amendment.

The Speaker ,Marcus Onobun said that the passage of the bill was specifically designed to meet the aspirations of persons with special needs just as it would also lead to establishment of the Edo state commission for persons with disabilities.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Audu Yahaya Omogbai to give the bill its third reading while clean copies of the bill are to be forwarded to the Governor for his accent