Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the filing of Companies Income Tax (CIT) Returns for the 2022 Year of Assessment, due on June 30, 2022 to August 31, 2022 for companies who were unable to meet the deadline.

The extension of the deadline was contained in a statement issued by the Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said that the decision was taken after receiving “numerous calls from companies for the extension of time to submit the Companies Income Tax (CIT) returns for 2022 year of assessment falling due on 30th June 2022.”

“As a measure of goodwill by the Service and in line with relevant provisions of the Companies Income Tax Act, it had directed that all Companies whose Companies Income Tax returns for 2022 Year Of Assessment, that falls due between 30th June and 31st August, 2022 (both days inclusive), were given up to 31st August, 2022 to submit their returns to the Service,” Mr. Nami said.

The chairman described the extension as “a one-off gesture by the Service for only the 2022 Year of Assessment on Company Income Tax Returns” and that Companies who filed within this period of extension would not be subjected to Late Filing Penalty or interest for late payment.

“The relevant Company Income Tax returns shall, therefore, not attract Late Filing Penalty or interest for late payment if submitted to the Service on or before 31st August 2022;

“Where relevant Company Income Tax returns are not filed by the extended date, penalty and interest for late payment shall be computed from the original due date and not the extended date;” he said

Mr. Nami, however, explained that the extension only applies to the filing of Companies Income Tax Returns and did not extend to other taxes.

He said, “This extension of filing date is only for CIT and does not include returns for withholding tax, value added tax, personal income tax (PAYE), etcetera.”