Tantalizers’ shareholders laud return to profitability

By Peter Egwuatu

The shareholders of Tantalizers Plc have commended its Board of Directors and Management for the company’s return to profitability.

The board also assured the shareholders that the company’s emerging growth trajectory was founded on strong operational foundations that would ensure sustainable long-term profitability and returns to investors.

At the company’s Annual General Meeting, AGM Chairman held virtual , Tantalizers Plc, Alhaji Adam Nuru, said the company’s rebound to profitability in 2025 was as a result of a strategic decision to focus on stronger operational foundations that would support future growth and reduce execution risks.

He said the company’s turnaround reflected stronger revenue generation, improved finance income, disciplined cost management and sustained focus on operational excellence, all which would remain priorities in the period ahead.

According to him, the company recognises that while the return to profitability represents an important milestone, it is only one step in a longer journey of sustained value creation for shareholders.

“The board remains focused on improving the quality, sustainability and scalability of earnings while maintaining prudent financial management,” Nuru said.

He noted that Tantalizers recorded a modest net profit after tax of N73 million in 2025, breaking a losing streak that saw net loss of N265.59 million in 2024. The company recorded turnover of N2.90 billion in 2025. Gross profit stood at N463.78 million while profit before tax closed at N83.70 million.

He added that another new subsidiary, Tantalizers Fisheries Limited has achieved substantial progress in infrastructure development and organizational capacity to support long-term competitiveness.

Shareholders also approved all the resolutions, including the appointment of MrAkintadeOgidan as a director and re-election of MrsAbosedeAyeni as a Non-Executive Director, MrBamideleOke as an Executive Director and Dr Israel Ovirih as a Non-Executive Director