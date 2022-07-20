By Vincent Ujumadu

NO fewer than 6,000 out of 31,000 applicants who participated in the online recruitment examination for teachers in Anambra State have scaled through.

The state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo ordered for employment of both primary and secondary school teachers in the state school system barely two months after assumption of office to beef up teacher/students ratio in the state.

The state Commissioner for information, Mr Paul Nwosu said yesterday after the state’s weekly Executive Council meeting in Awka that following the recent teachers’ Computer Based Test(CBT), a total of 6,250 candidates have been shortlisted for oral interview for the teaching jobs across the state.

According to him, 3,250 would be deployed to primary schools, while 3,000 would be for secondary schools, adding that the oral interviews had been scheduled to commence on the 27th of July, 2022 and would last for two weeks,.

Nwosu said: “The interviews, which will come in batches, will hold at Igwebuike Grammar School Awka; St John of God Secondary School, Awka and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board( ASUBEB) Awka.”

Vanguard recalls that following the controversy that trailed the first online CBT, Governor Soludo ordered for its cancellation and directed that it should be repeated, with the state government bearing the cost incurred by the applicants.