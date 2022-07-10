By Ikechukwu Odu

There was heavy human and vehicular traffic in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday as the residents of Enugu North Senatorial District came out in their numbers during a solidarity rally in support of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The rally which was organized by a group under the umbrella of ‘Nsukka Youths for Good Governance, also sensitized residents of the six local government areas in the District on the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Card in readiness for 2023 general elections.

The peaceful rally which started at the popular Total Roundabout in Nsukka Local Government Area proceeded to Odenigbo Junction through Ugwuoye Junction and other major roads in Nsukka town.

The rally equally witnessed impressive turnout of youths and elderly people who declared their support for the Labour party presidential candidate.

The Director General of the group, Comrade Clinton Ogbonna while talking to newsmen said “We the youths especially those from Nsukka zone brainstormed and said we are going to sensitize residents to go and get their PVCs so that we can exercise our franchise during the 2023 general election.

“Again we came here because we are ‘Obi-dient’. We are youthful ‘Obi-dients’. Nigerian youths said that time has come for us to take back our country because we believe that this country belongs to us.

“If truly that the country belongs to us, it is now time for us to take back the country. We are not going to take back the country violently, we are going to do it systematically and obediently by getting our PVCs to vote out bad governance.

“Our belef is that when we vote out bad governance, we must have ended recurrent ASUU strikes, corruption, bad leaders, insecurity, secessionist and bandits among others in this country.”

Stressing further, Ogbonna who was former Technical Assistant to Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi also

said, “just like Mahatma Gandi of India, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Martin Luther King Jr of USA and a whole lot of them that came out in their countries and resisted bad leaders, we would replicate the same feat here. We need a better country for ourselves and our children. That is what we are demanding for in this country.”

Mr. John Ogbobe, one of the participants from Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area said t”I came all the way from Ukpabi, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area to participate in this solidarity and sensitization rally. I am a youth and need a total overhaul of this country.

“We can’t continue like this. This rally is purely for Mr. Peter Obi and his Labour Party. We want our people to get their PVCs so that we vote Peter Obi in 2023 general election,” he said.

Mohammed Idris from Katsina state who resides in Nsukka Local Government Area also said “I was born and brought up here in Nsukka. We are celebrating our Salah today but I just came out to register my own presence here before I go back to our celebration. I like what is happening here today because we have suffered in this country. We need youthful people to lead us.

“We need Peter Obi to lead this country come 2023, we are optimistic that he will bring the much-needed change everybody is clamoring for,” he said.

Another participant Mrs. Joy Odo from Orba, Udenu Local Government Area told our reporter that “our leaders whom we have being following since the return of democracy in 1999 have failed us. This time around we are not going to listen to them again on who to vote for during the upcoming general election.

“This movement is not about party. It is all about Peter Obi to salvage this country,” she said.