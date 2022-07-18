By Gabriel Olawale

As part of activities to commemorate the 2022 Eld-ADHA, King Ogunremi Foundation in partnership with King’s Place Barbershop and Kings Barber Connect Nigeria has carried out 2,000 free haircuts in different locations across Lagos State.

The exercise which was part of the foundation’s continuous effort to put smiles on the faces of Lagosians also served as an empowerment opportunity for local barbers who participated in the programme. Part of the objectives is to use this platforms to create wealth and job opportunities for local barbers

Speaking during the activities which took place on July 9th across different locations, Founder of Kings Place Barbershop, Mr. King Ogunremi said that Eid-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is a major festival in Islam which enjoys special significance; of absolute faith and submission to Allah, love for the kith and kin, sharing of food and peaceful coexistence.

“As part of our own way of sharing love, we came up with this initiative whereby 2,000 children within the age of 1-15 years benefits from our free haircut. our prayer is that we will all be alive to celebrate more.”

Ogunremi said that the exercise was the fouth of its kind in the year where the foundation will offer free haircut, “In this 2022 alone, not less than 1,500 people benefitted from our Barbers Connect programme while over 5,000 beneficiaries were recorded during Ramadan free haircut, the childrens day haircut also record 1000. So with this exercise not less than 9,500 people have benefitted from our free haircut this year.