Urges Christians to relax, Tinubu’s wife is a Pastor

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHIEF Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia North has asked the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to pick a Muslim as his running ahead of 2023 Presidential poll.

Answering questions from Journalists Wednesday, Senator Kalu who insisted that there was nothing wrong if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, runs a Muslim-Muslim ticket, said that it would be politically naive for Tinubu, a minority Muslim from the South-West to choose a minority Christian from the North as his running mate.

Kalu who urged the Christians to relax, said that wife of the APC Presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a Pastor in a renowned Pentecostal Church.

Details later…