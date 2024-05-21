LP crisis: Obi seeks reconciliation as FCT leaders visit Abure

… urges unity, reconciliation

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to aggrieved party members to put Nigeria’s survival above all other interests.

Obi made the appeal during a solidarity visit to the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, Nigerians were passing through difficult times with many unable to afford the basic necessities of life.

This, according to him, should be the main concern of all and sundry not the 2027 election.

Obi said, “We’ll do everything possible to make sure the right thing is done. I listened to the Chairman talk about people who have grievances and everything, we should reconcile, reconcile, reconcile for us to be members of one family.

“I will do whatever, i can in my position. I always say to people election has come and gone. We are now talking about how Nigerians will eat. We have to talk about food.

“We have to talk about the security of the people. And if you follow me everyday, what is important to me is I’ve been going around talking about education, talking about water everyday that is what is important to me until the next election, when election comes we’ll talk about election.

“But for now, let’s talk about how err are going to survive till then because we politicians always talk about elections. Let’s talk about people.

“Let’s pray for Nigeria, if Nigeria fails there will be no Labour Party or any other party let’s focus on Nigeria and make sure it works.”

The former Amambra State Governor reiterated that the major challenges facing Nigerians today is how to survive not the next election.

He explained that politicians were quick to think about elections rather than governance which entails making life better for citizens.

In his short remarks during the event, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure, expressed gratitude to Obi, the FCT Chapter Chairman of the LP , Comrade Peter D. Ugwu, the member representing the FCT in the House of Representatives and all other stakeholders for the reception.

He appealed to aggrieved party members to consider at the bigger picture and work with him and the National Working Community to position the party to take its pride of place in the scheme of things at the national level.

In his remarks, the FCT chapter chairman, Ugwu, said the chapter under his leadership was working hard to ensure that the party gets at least 1 million votes in the next Presidential election. He urged all members to close ranks and support Abure and his team to succeed.