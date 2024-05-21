Diesel price stands at N1415.06 in April 2024 – NBS

File image for illustration.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average retail price of a litre of diesel increased from N842.25 in April 2023 to N1415.06 in April 2024.

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for April 2024 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report said that the April 2024 price of N1415.06 per litre amounted to a 68.01 per cent increase over the N842.25 paid in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 5.51 per cent from the N1341.16 per litre recorded in March 2024,” it added.

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in April 2024 was recorded in Taraba at N1742.46 per litre, followed by Bauchi at N1669.63 and Borno at N1652.61.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Niger at N1023.00 per litre followed by Kogi at N1152.50 and Adamawa at N1257.50.

“In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the North-East had the highest price of N1553.80 per litre, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at N1307.21”.