By Emmanuel Okogba

A staff of Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in an accident that saw him crash the player’s £1.7million 900 horsepower Bugatti Veyron into a house in the east coast resort of Sa Coma.

The accident on Monday morning and the police are investigating the incident but have not yet made any comment.

Although the driver was unharmed, the front of the expensive vehicle was damaged.

The vehicle was shipped by the player for a vacation with his family.

The vacation is Ronaldo’s first since the death of his son.

Ronaldo announcing the passing of his new born son wrote: ‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

‘Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

‘We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

‘We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

‘Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’