The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will prosecute anyone involved in multiple registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) across the country.

The INEC Head of Electoral Operations, Mr Felix Daramola issued the warning at the Eight Annual Constituency Stakeholders Meeting in Agege, Lagos State on Thursday.

Reports have it that the theme for the stakeholders’ meeting is: “2023 General Elections: The Imperatives of Permanent Voter’s Cards.

NAN reports that the meeting is held across all the 40 constituencies in the state.

Daramola explained that the commission had been empowered by the new Electoral Act 2022, to prosecute anybody who registered more than once.

He, therefore, warned eligible voters that had yet to register not to register twice because the registrations would be seen in the INEC data base.

“Don’t let us register twice, if you have registered before in a particular state and you register afresh in another state, the two registrations will be reflected on our data base.

“If we discover such double registration, we may decide to remove the two names and prosecute the offender in accordance to the law,” he said.

Darmola decried the low turnout of collection of the PVCs in the state, saying that the low rate was worrisome.

He said that 6,382 PVCs had been collected so far out of 34,242 PVCs that were produced in the first quarter.

The INEC official said the PVCs that had been collected were just 18 per cent of the total number.

Daramola noted that a total of 1,091,157 uncollected PVCs were still with the commission out of a registered voters of 6,570,271.

He said if the one million PVCs could be collected, then Lagos would be better for it in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking, the Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government Area, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi said the PVCs were an opportunity to put an end to economic hardship in the country.

“In a baby democracy like Nigeria that is still facing insecurity, unemployment, I am of the strong view that our salvation lies with the electorate.

“The PVC is the only instrument that can turn the country around because the 2023 election avails Nigerians the opportunity to change the fortunes of the country with their voter cards.

Egunjobi said that INEC officials were ready to register eligible Nigerians who had turned 18 years across the seven wards in Agege LGA and six wards in Orile Agege LCDA of the state.

NAN reports that the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) began on July 26, 2021 in all states and local government areas of the country.