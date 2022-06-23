Popular Yoruba actor, Olaniyi Raji, better known as Baba Atoli, has passed away after battling an undisclosed ailment for over a year.

The news of his death was announced by Foluke Daramola, the actress, who has been championing fundraisers for his treatment, announced his death in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Sad we lost baba Atolly. Such a shame,” she wrote in the terse post.

In May, the actor, who was popular in the Yoruba movie industry, had solicited financial support in an interview.

Olaide Raji, his wife, also narrated the actor’s year-long battle with the undisclosed sickness.

“This sickness started in May 2021. We thought it was a minor thing when it started so we took him to one hospital where he spent four days. After that, we brought him home with the hope that he has fully recovered,” she had said.

“However, a few days later, we noticed that his condition worsened. It was at this point that people recommended that he should be taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abeokuta which we did.

“At FMC Abeokuta, several tests were carried out on him and we spent a lot of money. But a few days before his surgery, the hospital embarked on strike. We initially thought the strike would be called off after some days but it lingered. We eventually did the surgery and we took him home.

“The sickness, however, resurfaced again. We need the support of Nigerians to ensure he doesn’t die. I don’t want to become a widow.”

Baba Atoli’s death comes about a week after the demise of Yinka Ogundaisi, the actor and filmmaker.