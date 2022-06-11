.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has commended the peaceful conduct of all aspirants who contested the governorship seat with him in the recently conducted party primary election and emphasized such shows the unity in the party as it sets to reclaim power in the general election in 2023.

Barr. Mutfwang assured all members of the party, especially all those who contested the election on the platform of the party that they would work as a team and ensure the State is repositioned on the path of progress and prosperity.

He also called on citizens of the state to give him their support, promising that if given the mandate in 2023, he will provide genuine leadership, peace, and prosperity.

Addressing a crowd of supporters who defied the rain to welcome him at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, Barkin Ladi local government area, on his return to Jos, from Abuja, after receiving the party’s certificate of return, the candidate said, “The presentation of the certificate of return by the National Secretariat of the party marks the formal end of the emergence of the candidate of the party and that means that the party has made a statement that this is the person we are forwarding to INEC.

“As we know, INEC cannot disqualify a candidate, so we have settled the matter of candidature. It is more gratifying that there has been no petition or agitation since our emergence; this shows how united our party is going into this upcoming general election. I feel highly honoured to be bequeathed this responsibility by our party in this State, and I take this responsibility seriously by the grace of God,d we will lead our party to victory…

“Let me summarise our intention; we will bring genuine leadership, peace, and prosperity to Plateau State; this in a nutshell is what we want to do by the time the people of Plateau give us the mandate come 2023; and by the grace of God, peace will return to Plateau. I want you to know that APC knows that it will not win the 2023 governorship election unless it rigs, but that will not happen, because we are going to protect our votes; we will follow them bumper to bumper, and by the grace of God our victory will be a landslide.

“Nobody should deceive you that our victory would be stolen; because those who would attempt that act are not yet born; God is with us and by His grace after our victory, there won’t be any petition… I appeal to those who lost in the various primary elections, wherever there was a misunderstanding, it would be corrected; we will make sure that we all work as a team. The umbrella is large, whosoever comes under, we shall move together; so there is no need for any quarrel amongst us.”

On the choice of his running ahead of the deadline given by INEC, Mutfwang was optimistic saying, “As I was chosen without any rancour, so shall our Deputy Governor emerge without rancour.”