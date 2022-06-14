…As Versity holds first matriculation

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will later this week commission Mudiame University Irrua (MUI) in Edo State, the school management said in a release.

The event, slated to hold on Saturday this week will also mark the first matriculation of the university approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and licensed last year by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

The Vice Chancellor of the university, a Nigerian American inventor, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie noted that other dignitaries expected at the event, are the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, members of the national assembly as well as Edo State House of Assembly, ambassadors from major countries of the world, heads of religious organisations, experts across sectors of the nation’s economy as well as community leaders.

Izevbigie noted that the school founded by Prof, Sunny Eromosele, an astute oil and gas expert would bridge the gap between the academia and the industry, adding that the school would build market ready workforce for industries.

Speaking about the institution, Izevbigie said Muidame University focuses on becoming the world-leading institution for technological innovation that addresses challenges in agriculture and food safety, energy, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, security, and transportation on a regional and global levels

“The Mission or reason(s) for our existence is to contribute to the sustainable welfare of society with expertise in science, technology, and business, and through teaching, research, and community service. The vision bearer of MUI, Prof. S.E. Eromosele, an astute visionary who has helped to redefine the frontiers of the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria and beyond by the incorporation of standards and calibration measures that affect the bottom-line and operations of the industry, a man who has enjoyed the platform of the prestigious Oxford University, U.K, to impart knowledge,” he said.

Izevbigie said the board of trustees, and council of the school are composed of accomplished, selfless, service mentality- oriented, and dynamic members at top management of the university, as he is equally a former substantive Vice Chancellor, professor-entrepreneur, translational research scientist, consumer advocate, and multiple U.S. patents holder with national and international exposure.

The Vice Chancellor said: “MUI is strategically positioned near a Federal Government of Nigeria facility, the Irrua Specialist and Teaching Hospital, and Ambrose Alli University for collaboration. MUI’s take-off is preceded by its CSR and consequently enjoys broad support of the host community.

“MUI is member of a conglomerate (organization) composed of many companies and subsidiaries (Mudiame International Limited, Mudiame Welding Institute etc) with national and global partners. Mudiame Welding Institute, which is part of the University, is currently training students sponsored by Shell Nigeria Limited in welding technology, scaffolding, ridging etc.”

Izevbigie, who noted that the state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms, hostels, and digitized infrastructure of the university positioned it for conducive learning environment noted that school remained the first University in the World to offer the Employment Guaranty Policy (EGP) for all first-class-honours graduates effective with the first graduation class.