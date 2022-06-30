A media production company, Omas Studios, officially launched its new office in Lagos, Nigeria, on the 11th of June, 2022 as part of its efforts to enhance productivity and sustain its business operations in the country. It was a truly remarkable eventful day for the company as they welcomed the presence of notable Nigerian entrepreneurs including innovators, brand ambassadors, marketing and media professionals, and members of the press.

During the ceremony, Amb. Dr. Mrs. Joy Ezeike, the CEO of Omas Studios said that the launch of the company’s new office in Lagos was part of the company’s efforts toward fostering innovation and employee growth while facilitating the growing activities in the Nigerian media industry. She said, “The idea to expand our operations to Lagos stemmed from the growing demand from clients and in addition to our desire to expand our brand to the vast and dynamic consumers of media products in the city of Lagos (a city described to be the fifth fastest growing economy in Africa)”.

Omas business goal is hinged on its overall interest creating a competitive solutions in media production and become the leader of the media industry in Nigeria. “I am very excited today” said the CEO of Omas Studios. “This is a great opportunity to further enhance the quality of strategic and creative development of Media production in Nigeria” She said. She continued by saying that the launch of the Lagos office will afford the company the opportunity of extending its world-class services offerings to our clients in Lagos and nearby cities. “With my committed team and with years of proven experience and passion, we look forward to redefining the media industry in Nigeria.

Omas is positioned to provide our clients with media production expertise with global best practices in Lagos and all our branches in Nigeria. Speaking further, Amb. Dr. Mrs. Joy affirmed the company’s commitment to being “the best at delivering value”. She said, “At Omas Studios, what sets us apart is the fact that we are focused and customer-centric, plus we have a vast knowledge of the Media industry and we know what works and how to handle different customers’ preferences” “I am really excited about how far Omas Studios has come. I am grateful to God for giving me the best team ever. We wouldn’t have come this far without this team.

In the next coming years, Omas Studios is looking forward to taking great new steps and thinking ahead to a future of achievement and success. The world-class services and provision of quality production services are reflections of years of concerted commitments not only to the future growth of the establishment but to the future development of the Nigerian economy.

With offices in Port Harcourt & Abuja, Omas Studios Lagos will fuse its capabilities such as photography, event planning, costume rental, online TV studio, makeup artistry, red carpet event, video production, media consultancy, enlargement frames, musical film production, crane and drone services to meet the needs of current and prospective clients.