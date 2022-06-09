A political leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), from the Southwest, Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin on his victory at the governorship primary election of the party held in Ogun.

Fayoyin, a 35-year-old businessman, won the governorship ticket of NNPP through consensus on Monday.

Speaking on the development on Thursday, Ajadi said that Fayoyin is an expert on economic matters.

Ajadi said Fayoyin was given the ticket by the party because everyone believe in his capacity to defeat Governor Dapo Abiodun and revive the security and economy of Ogun State,

He added that the people of Ogun State should try the youths in all the political elections as the old politicians had tried and failed to deliver.

“I wish you a successful turnout in your political career as the youths and well-meaning people of Ogun State are looking up to you for a positive impact when you become the next governor of the state,” Ajadi said.