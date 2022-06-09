.

By Steve Oko

Statistics available at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, indicates that the South East zone still has the lowest number of registered voters as INEC closes the on-going Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise on June 30.

According to the statistics, South East is at the bottom of the INEC table with only 550,771 new registered voters since after the 2019 general elections, thus bringing the total number of registered voters in the zone to 10,574, 956 as at May 30, 2022.

South West has 1,235,610 new registered voters bringing the number of registered voters in the zone to 17,419,669.

With 1,524,415 voters, the South South zone has the highest number of new registered voters in the country since after 2019, thus bringing the total number of registered voters in the zone to 14, 226,471.

North East posted 836,204 new registered voters to bring the total number of registered voters in the zone to 12,025,167. North West has 1,223,179 new registered voters bringing the zone to 21,215,186 registered voters which is the highest in the country.

North Central recorded 1,107,107 new registered voters to bring the total figure for the zone to 14,388,386 registered voters.

The total number of new registered voters in the entire Southern Nigeria is 3,310,796; while the North has a total of 3,166,490 new registered voters.

Political watchers believe that the low number of registered voters plus voter apathy in the South East, pose grave danger to the quest for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Worried by this, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has urged eligible voters of South East region who do not yet have voter’s card to get registered immediately before the deadline.

He said there is no magic to actualise the Nigerian President of South East extraction project if the zone could not mobilise the number of registered voters needed to give it advantage over other zones.

Senator Abaribe pleaded with Ndigbo resident in the South East and outside the zone to as a matter of priority and urgent necessity, arm themselves with their PVC before the June 30 deadline.

He said that the PVC is their power to vote out bad leaders and vote in the right ones as well as what guarantees them to participate in democratic governance.

In the same vein, the former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, urged Ndigbo to suspend their businesses and ensure they register for their PVC.