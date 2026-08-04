Customs enlists 3,852 out of 573,680 applicants

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Gabriel Ewepu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the enlistment of 3, 852 candidates out of the 573, 680 applicants who applied for jobs under its 2024 recruitment exercise.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Adewale Adeniyi announced the final result at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also announced that going forward, the Service would conduct annual recruitment exercises.

Details soon…