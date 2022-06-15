Kano State House of Assembly complex

By Bashir Bello

KANO -Kano house of assembly has on Wednesday okayed a N10 billion loan request by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for procurement of Closed-Circuit Television, CCTV cameras to strengthen security across the state.

The house presided over by the Speaker, Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, granted the request after reading a letter received from the executive seeking for the loan before the plenary sitting.

Chidari said after series of deliberation the house adopted and approved the request of the state government to secure the loan.

According to the letter, the loan would be used to develop optic cyber and install CCTV cameras in all strategic locations within the metropolis and headquarters of five emirate councils as well as cyber control rooms.

Shedding more light after the plenary session, Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari said the loan was for a period of ten years with 5% interest.

Madari however explained that the letter pointed out that, installation of the CCTV was due to security situation in the north which needed to be seriously addressed.