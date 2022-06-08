By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Lagos-based businessman, Adewole Adebayo, Wednesday night, clinched the Presidential ticket of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a keenly contested election that drew delegates to the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Adebayo scored 1, 546 votes to heat Kadijah Okunnu-Lamidi who managed a total of 83 votes. 44 votes were declared invalid by the Segun Oni-led convention planning committee.

In his acceptance speech, Adebayo promised to run an all-inclusive government, and attract the best brains in various spheres of human endeavours to make the country great again.

According to him, SDP remains the only democratic alternative left for Nigerians “who are tired of the broken promises made by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The exercise which lasted for over eight hours was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a delegation led by a national commissioner, publicity and voter education, Barr. Festus Okoye and other independent observers.