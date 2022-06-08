By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

SENATOR John James Akpanudoedehe has picked the governorship ticket of the New Nigeria People’s, NNPP, in Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Akpanudoedehe was one of the frontline governorship aspirant’s of the All Progressives Congress (APC), before he resigned his membership from the party on Monday over

The emergence of Akpanudoedehe came shortly after he resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

He emerged as NNPC flagbearer by consensus arrangement during the governorship Primary of the party held at the Sheergrace Arena, along 2-Lane Uyo the state capital, shortly after his resignation from the APC.

A source privy to happenings in the party told Vanguard in confidence Tuesday evening, that two aspirants of the NNPP decided to step down for Akpanudoedehe, adding “That is why he was nominated unopposed as the party candidate Monday evening at SheerGrace Arena”.

Meanwhile Mr. Ata Etuk, Special Assistant Media and Publicity to Senator Akpanudoedehe in a statement obtained by Vanguard Tuesday in Uyo explaimed that

the decision of his principal to join another party was based on his irreversible bid to actualise his mandate for Akwa Ibom people.

Etuk stressed that Akpanudoedehe’s ambition to lead the people has been frustrated since his decampment from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2010.

The statement reads in part: “He wishes all to note that in 2011, he was frustrated out of a successful bid, by a collusion of the then-incumbent administration and the other organs vested with the power of redress.

“In 2015 and 2019, internal interests within his Party, the APC, worked against him unjustly, but ended up securing failures for the Party in the State, in both bids.

“In the present context, Senator Akpanudoedehe wishes all to note that he was a founding member of the APC; and member of the Party’s Constitution Drafting Committee; its National Advisory Council; and its National Caucus.

“His frustration with his party (APC) stems from his manipulation out of the governorship ticket by the National Secretariat which sided a faction of the party avowed against the success of his bid.

“His entreaties for a reverse from adopting the anomalies which defined the nominations that held, including the use of a fake delegate list, without the presence of INEC and security agents were rebuffed.

“He believes leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity over time and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the candidate selection processes in Akwa Ibom State.

“In line with his bid to actualise his mandate, Senator Akpanudoedehe has moved on to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) where he will fly the governorship ticket of the party in 2023.

“He urges all his loyal supporters and followers to join him in the new Party, as he believes this is the vehicle which will aid him actualise his bid for them and the generality of Akwa Ibom citizens”