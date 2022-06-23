By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Junior Secondary School student of St Carmel’s Girls School, lkare-Akoko, in Akoko North-East council area of Ondo State, Motunrayo John, has reportedly been swept away by flood.

The victim’s identity was revealed when her mathematical set was picked floating on the river.

It was gathered that the victim, who left the school premises while it was raining, was swept away around River Dada in the Semusemu area of the ancient town.

One of the students told newsmen that the victim was playing in the rain by measuring the depth of the flood when she was suddenly swept away after losing balance.

Efforts by her mates to pull her back proved abortive as her two feet were off balance and they watched helplessly as she disappeared in the flood.

Eyewitness said she was swept directly into the popular, but notorious River Dada around the Semusemu area of Ikare town.

The Divisional Police Officer, Ikare-Akoko Police Division, Olatujoye Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said the principal of the school, Mrs Ajoke Asiwaju, reported the matter at the station.

Akinwande said the search and rescue operation for the young girl had since commenced.

