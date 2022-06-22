…Ndukwe, Ekuwem to lead dignitaries to event

By Prince Osuagwu

Veteran Journalist, Aaron Ukodie and his eWorld technology magazine would cause a tech renaissance in Nigeria, when, on July 7, 2022 they drag the best brains in the technology sector to Lagos to discuss the trajectories of digital revolution in Nigeria.

The platform will be eWorld forum ’22, a yearly discussion programme which sets agenda and shapes activities in the tech sector.

This year’s edition is themed around”4G, 5G, Broadband Connectivity and the economy”.

The focal point will be a book, Nigeria Drivers of Digital Prosperity, authored by the host, which relives and recounts the journey of digital revolution in the country from almost a zero point.

The book highlights the actors and activities and the thorny and tortuous roads that were navigated to get Nigeria to its present rating as one of the most digitally growing economies of the world.

Interestingly, Ukodie has fished out pioneers and history makers in the ICT sector to lead the discussions and bring back memories of those years for the benefit of people who did not know how the sector came to be what it is at the moment.

Hi-Tech gathered that Engr Ernest Ndukwe has confirmed he will chair the unveiling of the book.

Ndukwe was the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, under whose 10-year tenure Nigeria recorded the globally acclaimed GSM license in 2001. He is currently the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, the country’s leading technology Company, with a market share of over 40 percent in telecom sector.

It was also under Ndukwe’s tenure that the foundation for the giant strides NCC continues to record and build upon by successive EVCs was laid, and a sterling telecom regulation model was established for other African regulators to emulate.

Ndukwe would be joined by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State government. Ekuwem is a leading light in the ICT industry, an advocate for ubiquitous broadband connectivity, and former president of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON. Besides these two strong industry professionals, Hi-Tech reliably gathered that several other ICT industry leaders including the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON have promised to draw their numerous members to the event which holds at the Oriental Hotels, Lekki.