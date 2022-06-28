Stock photo

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Economic Financial Commission Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning that landlords may risk 15 years in jail for renting houses out to “Yahoo boys.”

The Commission made this known ahead of its next edition of its public conversation series tagged, “ #EFCCConnect,” which has been slated to be held by 6pm on Twitter Space on Wednesday, June 29th 2022.

The commission’s Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir and Assistant Director, Legal and Prosecution, Cosmos Ugwu will be speaking on the topic, “Give your house to Yahoo boys, spend 15 years in jail” at the forum.

Recall that the EFCC had repeatedly warned house owners and commercial real estate agents against making properties available to cyber criminals and fraudsters.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, earlier met with hotel owners in Ilorin, the Kwara capital to sensitize the hospitality business community on how to work with the Commission to tame the tide of cyber crimes.

EFCC Zonal Commander, Michael Nzekwe expressed concern about what he described as the “cold complicity by hospitality entrepreneurs.”

Nzekwe accused some of the hotel owners of working with suspected fraudsters by housing them over a long period and making internet facilities available.

The official stated that the act negates Section 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offenses Act, 2006.

He said, “The section provides for a prison term of between five and 15 years without option of fine for any person who permits his premises to be used for any offense under the Act.”

Nzekwe stated that the law doesn’t recognise the position that hoteliers are business people and cannot determine who a fraudster

The EFCC had warned hoteliers to always ask their customers for means of identification and to include their occupation during the check-in procedure.