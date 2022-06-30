By Dennis Agbo



Enugu State government has disclosed that it is investing in digital curriculum content to upgrade the standard of Education in the state.



The State Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze made the disclosure during the state launch of Nigeria Learning Passport, NLP, held at the College of Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu, on Thursday.



Eze particularly expressed appreciation to the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, the Global Partnership for Education, GPE, and the Federal Ministry of Education, which the state government said have been instrumental in the partnership for the content development of NLP programme.



The state government explained that the NLP was a learning procedure using an App in an Android phone or a computer that gives students and teachers multi passport to learning based on schools curriculum.



It explained that the App is a library, a teacher, as well as a classroom, that enables a student, even if he or she missed a class to fill up a gap such a student would have missed by not attending a physical class.



The state government noted that the content was drown from the National curriculum and the state learning scheme which Enugu State domesticated it’s user guide, adding that what were required in accessing the children user-friendly app are email address or mobile telephone numbers.



The government further disclosed that the NLP was developed in a direction that each public, mission or private school can learn in its own style.



The Commissioner for Education, Eze said: “The Covid-19 pandemic made for exploration to see that learning continues even when the children are at home. It was on this process that we discovered Apps such as Zoom that can be used to leach and learn and the Radio learning programme.



“Presently, no society can continue to teach their children without technology. What we are doing now is investing in digital content, using the national curriculum. With technology, we can solve the problem of inadequate teachers.



“The App is not only for students in school, but also for those who did not have opportunity of going to school. It’s both an offline and online application from any browser.”



Representative of the UNICEF Enugu Chief Field Office, Dr. Hillary Ozor said that the NLP was a ministry of Education initiative which UNICEF was happy about it’s fruition.



“We hope it will benefit the children and UNICEF will continue to support the programme in many ramifications. It’s good that Enugu state was selected as early drivers in the country. It’s an investment and you can count on UNICEF because anything that can make a child to learn, in or out of school, we are always there to support,” Ozor said.



The Director for Planning, Research and Statistics Department, PRSD, in the state ministry of Education, Mr. Chris Edenwatu noted the NLP initiative was a new dawn for Education in Enugu state, stating that education was no longer an engagement between the learner and the teacher, but now internet based.



He said that the programme was free and has come to correct the negative use of Android phones by the children. “They can now access their subjects in curriculum and it’s too good to be missed.”

