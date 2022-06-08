The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated the National leader of the the All Progressive Congress (APC) and winner of the just concluded presidential primary election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Ogunsan, in a congratulatory message penned down to Tinubu, the victory is a well deserved one.

“I am excited to see my leader and mentor emerge as the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress in the just concluded presidential primary election.

“Despite all odds, seeing Asiwaju amass an absolute majority of votes cast by delegates is only a testament to the fact that he has largely earned the respect and trust of many people.

“Dear, Jagaban of Borgu, your victory today is predicated on God Almighty who you have always acknowledged as your source and also the goodwill you have built over the years in both the private and public sectors.

“It didn’t come to me as a huge surprise because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu is a thorough bred politician who has paid his dues through his legacies in Lagos and also the human capital development that everyone can testify to.

“It will, however, be quite tough if I decide to rhapsodise your sterling qualities as a nation-builder, a masterclass strategist, a human capital professional and of course a hardworking and detribalised politician.

“Some of us who enjoy the privilege of beings close to you can attest to the fact that you are adequately prepared for the daunting task ahead, having garnered hands-on experience in contemporary governance.

“This victory is such a sweet one and remains a proof of your outstanding features and enviable characteristics. I congratulate you sir, while wishing you well in the 2023 presidential election.”

Tinubu, today, emerged as the 2022 APC presidential flagbearer after polling 1,271 to defeat his closest rivals Rotimi Amaechi, the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who polled 316, 235 and 152, respectively.