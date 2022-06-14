Says better life for Nigerians assured

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Canada Chapter has congratulated the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on picking the party’s presidential ticket and emerging its flag bearer for the 2023 polls.

The body described Tinubu’s victory at the just concluded special convention of the party in Abuja as a reassurance of better life for Nigerians in the years ahead.

In a statement by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mr. Bola Ajimotokan; the Chairman, Mr. Silas Abone; and the Secretary-General, Mr. Yemi Adegbite; the APC Canada Chapter also praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party headed by Abdullahi Adamu for conducting a transparent, free and fair primary election, whose process could not be faulted.

The APC Canada assured the party’s national leader of its unflinching support, acknowledging Tinubu”s sterling performance as two-term governor of Lagos State.

According to the body, Tinubu, from 1999 as Lagos State governor, through innovative ideas, a formidable team of experts, sense of mission and a visionary and purposeful leadership drove the state to become a leading economy in Africa and also making Lagos to live up to the status of a mega city.

Quoting an English-born American political activist and philosopher, Thomas Paine, “The harder the conflict (contest), the more glorious the triumph, I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow,” the group saluted Tinubu’s decency, experience, moderation, courage, tenacity and strength in pursuing his presidential ambition.

The body also acknowledged Tinubu’s invaluable contributions to the evolution and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, saying his political influence across and beyond Nigeria was very large and significant.

The body, therefore, expressed the hope that the APC would record a landslide victory at the 2023 presidential election with Tinubu as its flag bearer.

The APC Canada also enjoined other aspirants that contested the ticket with Tinubu but lost to rally support for him so that the party would prove its supremacy over other political parties at the forthcoming general elections.

“On behalf of the APC Canada Chapter, we want to put on record our sincere felicitations to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (The Jagaban and the Generalissimo of the Nigerian Politics) on his recent triumph over the record number of fellow contestants for the flag bearer of our great party, the APC. It is a great achievement despite the seemingly insurmountable uphill task that it was, considering the multitude of equally qualified candidates that ran against you.

“We heartily congratulate you and wish you all the best in the second phase of the journey, and the ultimate victory during the next presidential election that will determine who occupies the Aso Rock Villa. We like to make it known unequivocally that; the entire members of the APC Canada Chapter are solidly behind you! You can count on us at any time to support your programmes for the country.

“We would like to remind you that the tasks ahead are daunting, but as you did prove during your tenure in Lagos State as the Executive Governor, you can do even a greater job as the Executive President of Nigeria. Remember, the most formidable weapons against errors of every kind are reason and determination with willpower to deliver the country from the bondage of ages that Nigeria is grappling with. Once again, congratulations to Tinubu and our great party.”