By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Not long after coming out with zero vote from the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his supporters, have again been hit hard, with the Supreme Court’s confirmation of Dr. Macdonald Ebere as the APC State Chairman.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Imo State Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, the development followed “it’s unanimous judgment, setting aside an earlier judgment by a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, which recognized Mr. Dan Nwafor as the State Chairman.”

Nwachukwu said: “In the Supreme Court judgment read by Justice Adamu Jauro, on behalf of four other Justices, it was held that the FCT High Court lacked jurisdiction to have heard the suit ab initio.

“The trial court lacked the territorial jurisdictional competence to have entertained the suit in the first place, hence rendering the decision it reached a nullity.”

According to the Governor’s CPS, the apex Court further held that: “The law is settled that a suit should be filed in the High Court of the state in which the facts constituting the cause of action occured; that is the High Court of the state in which the events occurred.

He recalled that: “Beyond the participation of Imo delegates in the just concluded national convention, this judgement has finally sealed and laid to rest the question of the authentic Chairman of the APC in the state.

“While we celebrate the judgement, we equally commend our party men and women for their rare comportment and discipline in the face of unwarranted provocation by persons on a hatchet job to undermine the credibility and popularity of our great party. Finally, light has taken its glory over darkness.”

