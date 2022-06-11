By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A group of women in Kebbi state under a crusade for good governance and equity for the female gender on Saturday tasked the Kebbi government and the country at large to give women their share in the art of governance.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, the leader Eunice eri Dubai said relegating women to policy-making contributed to moral decadence which resulted in the birth of youth restiveness which also transformed into an insurgency and other forms of anti-social behaviour ” as mothers we are the custodians of moral training and discipline therefore once we are weak the entire society bleeds as such we should be given attention and be carried along she said.

She decried the low participation of women in politics saying men have dominated the political space when women can do very well citing examples of early Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and many top women who trod the path of men and succeeded.

Back home Eunice calls on women to get their permanent voters cards (PVC) because is their rights and power during polls ” women are the target of vote-buying politicians who entice them with peanuts to compromise their future and suffer for at least four years women must desist from such attitudes”

Eunice urges female voters to vote for local politicians who know their problems not Abuja ones who will win elections and abscond in my opinion the winner of the APC guber Nasir Idris NUT can make a good governor if elected he was a primary school teacher, a unionist always on the side of civil servants and as a promoter of youths because he is also a farmer with hundreds of youths with him I am not a politician therefore not campaigning for him just my suggestion because we need new hands to transform Kebbi she added.

In similar development another youth leader Ibrahim master Yauri urged traditional leaders and our emirs to prevail on the youth to come out and register to get voters cards for them to vote for candidates of their choice, adding that our royal fathers have a role to play to stop youth from drug addiction and political thuggery which has now become a scourge in our society “we hold the future of Nigeria so build us to build the nation he concluded.